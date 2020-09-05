Becky Bolton Thomas, 56, of Marietta passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at her home. She was a member of the Zion Rest Church of Christ and a registered nurse. A member of the New Site High School class of 1982. She loved cooking, baking, swinging on the porch, spending time with her granddaughters and watching them ride their horses, and taking care of family and friends. Her laugh was contagious and loved by everyone. Becky loved growing up in the Zion Rest Community and she loved everyone there dearly. A Celebration of Life will be 4:00 PM on Sunday, September, 6, 2020 at Zion Rest Church of Christ with Minister Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM on Sunday at the church. She is survived by her husband, Mark Thomas; two sons, Seth Thomas (Karen) and Aaron Thomas; two granddaughters, Ella Kate and Kenzie Thomas: one sister-in-law, Carol Allen (Randy); one niece, Baylee Fitzsimmons (Dylan); Mother-in-law, Lou Della Thomas; cousins; Beverly Glidewell (Tim) and their children, Cason Nobles and Jared Nobles (Miranda), Shirley Pharr, Shana Hughes (Darren), Zoie Hughes and a host of other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, William "Billy" T. Bellamy and Lucy Bolton Bellamy; her Father-in-law, Clarence Thomas. Pallbearers will be, Mickey Kennedy, Jeff Long, Kenneth Green, Mike Beasley, Austin Beasely and Andrew Brown. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Zion Rest Church of Christ, 111 HWY 371 North, Marietta, MS 38856. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
