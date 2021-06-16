Billy Joe "Bill" Thomas, 82, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was born May 30, 1939, to Lunsford M. and Mizie Cromeans Thomas. Bill was a retired truck driver for Corrugated Box Industries. He was a long-time member of Ozark Baptist Church where he was the Adult Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed mowing his family's yards, trading cars, going to car shows, traveling all over, and riding his grandkids on the ATV. Bill was an avid story teller who loved his God and enjoyed reading his Bible every day. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Ozark Baptist Church with Bro. James Young, Bro. Dempsey Rowland, and Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Ozark Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Thomas; one son, Terry Bruff (Sandy), and one daughter, Debbie McMillen (Leon), all of the Ozark community; one sister, Sue Johnson of Fulton; four grandchildren, Brad Jones (Melissa), Drew Bruff (Leandra), B.J. Cox (Neeley), and Chris Bruff (Mallory); six great-grandchildren, Kendall, Cutler, Fletcher, Cohen, Jacob, and Sabrina; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Hollis, Buck, Guy, Jim, John, and Bob Thomas; sister, Alma Johnson; and three infant sisters. Pallbearers will be Brad Jones, Drew Bruff, B.J. Cox, Chris Bruff, Rich Johnson, Joe Thomas, Danny Johnson, and Freddie Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be his Adult Sunday School Class members, Haskell Kitchens, Joe Wilburn, Charlie Bishop, Bernis Voyles, Wade Thomas, Ken Thomas, and Randy Guntharp. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Ozark Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared with the Thomas family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
