Birthular Agnew Thomas, better known as 'Birt' or Wanky' born on February 15, 1941 in Guntown, Mississippi to the late Thurman (Croker) Agnew and the late Ruby C. Shumpert Agnew. She departed this life on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at The Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. She graduated from Guntown Lowes High School in 1961. She was employed at Infants Children & Adolescents Clinic and retired from North Mississippi Pediatrics with over 40 years of service. She joined Camp Creek MB Church and then moved her membership to Sherman Grove MB Church where she remained a faithful member. She was preceded in death by: her loving parents and 2 brothers: Joe Louis Agnew (Earnestine) and Charles Edward (Hawk/Chuck) Agnew. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, one (1) daughter Marilyn Sue Agnew-Motley (Jesse) of Memphis, TN, two (2) sisters: Annie Robins (Leo) of Guntown, MS, and Debra Agnew of Saltillo, MS; one (1) brother, two (2) grandchildren, one (1) great-grandchild, two (2) nieces: four (4) Nephews: two (2) great-nieces: and three (3) great-nephews: and a host of cousins, godchildren and friends. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to "The Sanctuary Hospice House" 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.

