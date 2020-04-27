BOONEVILLE -- Brian Thomas, 30, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2 pm at Crossroads Full Gospel Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 starting at 4 pm with limited people allowed in at a time at Crossroads Full Gospel Church. Burial will follow at Gaston Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.