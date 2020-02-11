NEW ALBANY -- Buster Thomas, 81, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday February 12, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park New Albany Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.

