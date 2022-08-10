Mary Carolyn Bailey Thomas, 79, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her residence. She was born on October 11, 1942 in Winona, MS to Jim Tom Bailey and Lillian Lorene Matthews Bailey. She was a homemaker, but so much more. "Nanny" took care of her family, helped her late husband in his cabinet shop, loved crafts, knitting, painting, flower gardening, and enjoyed playing games, especially dominos. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister and will be missed by all who loved her. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at United Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Marty Merritt and Bro. Robert Shepard officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Stefanie Bailey (Chris); a son, Steve Thomas (Jeanette); a sister, Tessie Messer (Jerry); a brother, Tommy Bailey; three grandchildren, Chelsea Thornton (Zak), Cameron Thomas and Eugene Nichols (Jessica); three great grandchildren, Montana Nichols, Destin Nichols and Zadie Thornton; and a host of other grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Travis Wayne Thomas. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 5:00p.m. till 7:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
