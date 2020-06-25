DORSEY -- Courtney Thomas, 37, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 1pm at Pine Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on 12pm Saturday at Pine Grove M.B. Church Cemetery, Community Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Pine Grove M.B. Church Cemetery.

