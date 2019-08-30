Helen Maxine Gresham Thomas, 93, resident of the Union Hill Community and wife of the late C.V. Thomas peacefully departed this life on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the Christian life of Mrs. Thomas will be at 3 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the intersection of Bankhead and Highway 30. Bro. Ronnie Goodwin of New Albany will be the officiating minister and a private family interment will follow in the Adair Family Cemetery in Union County. A native of Union County Mrs. Thomas was born March 9, 1926, the daughter of the late Albert S. and Lena Lois Adair Gresham. She received her education in the Union County Public School System and was married April 14, 1943 to Reverend C.V. Thomas who preceded her in death on October 28, 2017. Mrs. Thomas was in every sense of the word a minister's wife who served faithfully in the churches of her husband, often playing both piano and organ for the churches that Reverend Thomas served in. She was a devoted member of The Assembly of God Church for over 55 years, and assisted her husband in the formation of two Assembly of God Churches. Reverend and Mrs. Thomas were instrumental in the formation of the First Assembly of God Church and Christian Assembly of God both in Alcorn County, where they lived before retiring and returning to Union County. She was blessed to be married for over 74 years to Reverend Thomas, a proud U.S. Army Veteran, who served during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. Despite her blindness for over 40 years, her Christian faith permitted Mrs. Thomas to continue to serve her Heavenly Father as a minister's wife, a loving mother and a dedicated reader of the Bible by audio recordings. She was known as an excellent cook who enjoyed preparing food for church, family and friends as long as her health permitted. A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, August 31 from 1 to 3 PM at the New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. She is survived by her devoted son, Michael S. Thomas and his wife Brandi of New Albany and one granddaughter Marcy Moorehead (Josh) of Starkville. She was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Edward Gresham The American Flag at the New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care honors the husband of Mrs. Thomas and all Veterans for service to our country. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Thomas family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
