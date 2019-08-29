UNION COUNTY -- Helen Maxine Thomas, 93, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday August 31 at 3 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the intersection on Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Saturday August 31 from 1 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Adair Family Cemetery .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.