CALHOUN CITY -- Jakobe Thomas, 21, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sun, July 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Grace Southern Baptist Church in Calhoun City. Visitation will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.