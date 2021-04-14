James Troy Thomas, 76, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. He was born January 26, 1945 to James Calvin and Bessie Garrison Thomas. He was a retired machine operator at Piper Impact. He enjoyed fishing and loved his dog "Sunday." He was a member of Beech Springs Baptist Church and had attended Macedonia Baptist Church and Flat Rock Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Felix Hutcheson and Bro. David Grumbach officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. He is survived by three sisters, Janie Ruth Crumpton, Wendell Gullick (Clyde), and Barbara Floyd, all of Myrtle; a brother, Calvin Ray Thomas (Arlene) of Blue Springs; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Virgil Floyd; and a niece, Samantha Camp. Visitation will be at United Funeral Service on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. and on Friday from 1:00p.m. until service time. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.