Janet Lee Walls Thomas, 58, resident of New Albany , passed away Sunday morning, November 17, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Friday, November 22 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Personal Reflections will be given by her sisters in law, Shirley Tedford and Ann Moody. Visitation will be one hour before services and interment will be private. Janet was born July 2, 1961 in California, the daughter of the late Wayne and Oweda Smith Walls. She received her education in the Mississippi Public School System and was employed with the Ashley Corporation for a number of years. A Christian, Janet was a family oriented person and will be remembered for her love of cooking and music. Her memory will be shared by her children, Stephen Thomas (Dena), Jennifer Harris (Tim), Cristie McCraw (Hugh) and Wayne Walls (Beth), one sister, Brenda Betts, her grandchildren, Stevie, Gabbie and Kadie Thomas, Tyler Harris (Grace) and Ceara Harris, Hunter Wigington (Katlin), Lucas Wigington (Valerie) and Maggie McCraw, Alexandria Russell (Nathan), Madie Grace, Presley and Emma Kate Walls, one great grandson, Elijah James, two sisters in law, Shirley Tedford (Gary) and Ann Moody and her friend and former husband, Danny Thomas. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and one brother in law. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Thomas family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
