UNION COUNTY -- Janet Lee Walls Thomas, 58, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, November 22 at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cermation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 4 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care..

