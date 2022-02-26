Janie Louise Thomas, 85, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 24, 2022. She enjoyed raising chickens for Purnell's Pride and following her husband while he played music. She especially enjoyed playing dominoes, and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a genius at inventing new games to play with kids and her favorite was bucketball. She was a seamstress and a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Robert Winter officiating. Burial will be in Pratt cemetery. She is survived by her children, Debra Michael (Danny) and Jammie Grisham (Deborah) all of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Wayne Edge (Bethany), Tabitha Russell (Adam), Cassie Effler (Mike), Corey Matthews (Jennifer) and Megan Benson (Bradley); great-grandchildren, Cameron Edge (Niki), Jackson Edge, Arlen Edge, Kalianna Russell, Paisley Russell, Noel Maureau, Josie Effler, Davis Matthews, Hopper Matthews, Clayton Matthews, Chloe Benson, Max Benson and Rylee Benson; sisters, Virginia Watts and Estelle Jackson; special caregiver and friend, Loretta Cribb; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Aurthor and Essie May Hill Smith; husband, James Bradford Thomas; child, Sharon Diane Thomas; brother, James DeWayne Smith; sisters, Bessie Sue Lollar, Dorothy Florence Smith and Essie Maxine Smith; son-in-law, Larry Edge. Pallbearers will be Bobby Watts, Andy Sanders, Kenneth Jackson, Michael Christensen, Terry Denton, Jimmy Parrish and Tony Bates. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 1:00 p. m. until service time @ 3:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
