Jesse Lee Thomas

Born on April 22, 1952 to Rogers Thomas and Lula Mae Buchanan Thomas passed away on March 7, 2021 in Fort Worth, TX at the age of 68 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rogers and Lula Mae; his brother, Delano Thomas; and his sister, Lula Buchanan. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Thomas Jennings and Jennifer Arriola; his brothers, Ocenious Thomas, Alvin Thomas, Kimball Thomas, Wilfred Thomas, Cecil Thomas, Randy Thomas; and his sister, Clarice Thomas. Due to COVID-19, a memorial will be scheduled at a later date in Houston, MS

