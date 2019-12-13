BYHALIA, MS -- Jimmy Thomas, 72, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Great Oaks Nursing Home in Byhalia. Services will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 12 noon at Winburn Methodist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Thursday 10:00 am until service.

