Jo Ann Aycock Thomas, age 82, passed away at her home, January 23, 2021 surrounded by her husband of 60 years and her two daughters She was born July 29, 1938 in Hickory, MS to Fair Aycock and Mae Shephard. She was Salutatorian of her senior class in Hickory High School. Next was East Central Community College, then an B.S. degree from the University of Southern MS. Upon graduation, she took a job as a fourth-grade teacher in Natchez, MS, where she met and later married her husband. Most of her teaching career was in New Albany, MS. Jo Ann was an avid bridge player, an excellent cook, and loved to travel with her husband in their RV. Her travels took her from the East Coast to the West Coast, also Canada and Mexico. Some of her favorite RV trips where to New York City, where she saw a Broadway play, and toured all the national landmarks, as well as a day long tour of the city. Her most favorite trips were of those to see her daughters and three grandsons in central Florida. Jo Ann is survived by her husband of 60 years, O.G. Thomas, two daughters, Dr. Karen Oldano D.O. (Ron) of Tampa, Florida, and Dr. Sandi Stuart D.O. (Scott) of Rockledge, Florida, three very much-loved grandsons; Tyler Oldano, Cole Stuart, and Carter Stuart, one brother, Harold Aycock of Brandon, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fair Aycock and Mae Shephard, one brother, Cecil Aycock and one sister Francis Johnson. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private graveside service officiated by Dr. Rev. Tim Prather, and Rev. Bruce Taylor, on Thursday, January 28, 2021. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.

