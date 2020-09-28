Kathleen Thomas , age 87, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Surviving are her son, David (Debra) Thomas; two grandsons, Kevin and Brian Thomas; one step-grandson, Troy Dolle; and three great-grandchildren, Hayley, Brenna, and Aeden Thomas. Preceded in death by her husband, Hollin Thomas; her son, Hollin Lynn Thomas as well as her brothers and sisters. Kathleen was born July 5, 1933, in Mississippi where she was raised and spent her teen years. She and her husband moved to the Joliet area in 1954. She worked for many years in the Cafeteria at Joliet West High School, retiring in the mid-1980s. Kathleen and Hollin then retired to Branson, Missouri where they enjoyed all the sights and sounds Branson had to offer. After Mr. Thomas passed in 2003, she returned to the Joliet area making her home in Crest Hill. Funeral services for Kathleen will be held at 11AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home 96 S. Main St. in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Visitation will begin at 10AM. Interment will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens.
