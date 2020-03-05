Kenneth (Ken) Harold Thomas, a resident of Blue Mountain and husband of Serena Ann Burns Thomas departed this life Wednesday morning March 4, 2020 at The North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A private family service honoring the life of Mr. Thomas will be at 2PM Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the intersection of Bankhead and Highway 30 West. A private burial will be in the Flat Rock Cemetery in Benton County. Mr. Thomas was born August 6, 1954 in Marshall County, MS the son of the late Floyd and Elsie Rhea Thomas. He received his education in the Blue Mountain Public School System and was a life long resident of the Tippah and Benton County areas. A Christian Mr. Thomas was employed as a truck operator for the Wal-Mart Corporation before retiring for health reasons. He will be remembered for his love of tractors of all ages and all descriptions. His grandchildren brought him much joy throughout his life. He is survived by his devoted wife, a daughter, Jessica Thomas of Houlka, MS, two sons William (Bill) Thomas of Blue Mountain and Eddie Thomas (Amanda) of Blue Springs, and a sister, Kimberly Thomas of Blue Mountain, and three much loved grandchildren, Delilah, Sam and Carson Thomas. The Family requests that memorials be directed to the Flat Rock Cemetery Association, 4903 Highway 2, Hickory Flat, MS 38633. The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Thomas family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.