Elizabeth Ione Thomas has entered the Church Triumphant after a long, fruitful and productive life. She was 95 year old. Born in Lake Village, Arkansas to the late Elmo Thomas and Ruth Ione Livingston Thomas, Libby grew up in Vicksburg and graduated Central High School there. She later obtained an Associate Degree from Holmes Junior College. She met and married Walter Goodwin "Walt" Thomas, a MSU Engineering graduate whose working career spanned almost 40 years with the Tennessee Valley Authority. They lived several years in Chattanooga before moving to Lee County where they spent the remainder of their retirement lives. A master housewife and homemaker, Libby had a heart of gold and lived in selfless service to her God, family and others. A master cook, she was good with her hands in making things and spent her life loving her husband, children and grandchildren. She and Walt were faithful and loyal members of Wesley United Methodist Church until their deaths. They worked in all the ministries of the Church and were Godly souls whose lives made a difference for others. Libby was a devoted fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs! A service honoring her life will be held at 2 PM Today (Tue. 6/21/22) at Wesley United Methodist Church with her Pastor, Rev. Emily Sanford and Dr. Bryan Collier officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time today only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed through Wesley United Methodist Church Facebook/Livestreaming. Libby is survived by her daughter, Amy Thomas of Palmetto; 3 grandchildren, Taylor Elizabeth Thomas, Tucker Goodwin Thomas and Jordan Layne Thomas all of Biloxi; her brother, John Thomas and wife, Linda of Eupora and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and Ruth; her husband, Walt, her son, Paul and her sister, Jane Thomas Burns. Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 2122, Tupelo, MS. 38803. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
