Lois Jeanette Burke Thomas, 82, died Monday, November 22, at her residence. She was born December 11, 1938, in Hickory Flat to Milton 'Buddy' Burke and Mattie Lois Clayton Burke. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and was an Alderman for the town of Myrtle. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, at United with Steve Thomas delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 3 daughters: Debbie Lois Smith (Terry), Beverely Joyce Thomas, and Tammy Lynn Rossell (Bill); 1 son: Hugh Rogers Thomas II (Angela); 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Hugh Rogers Thomas; and 1 sister: Alice Faye Mills. Visitation will be 10:00-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, at United. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Alzheimers Association. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.