Lois Jeanette Burke Thomas, 82, died Monday, November 22, at her residence. She was born December 11, 1938, in Hickory Flat to Milton 'Buddy' Burke and Mattie Lois Clayton Burke. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and was an Alderman for the town of Myrtle. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, at United with Steve Thomas delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 3 daughters: Debbie Lois Smith (Terry), Beverely Joyce Thomas, and Tammy Lynn Rossell (Bill); 1 son: Hugh Rogers Thomas II (Angela); 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Hugh Rogers Thomas; and 1 sister: Alice Faye Mills. Visitation will be 10:00-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, at United. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Alzheimers Association. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.