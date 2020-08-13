HOLLY SPRINGS -- Margaret Ree Morgan Thomas, 59, passed away Friday, August 07, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford Private. Services will be on Monday at Private Burial. Visitation will be on Sunday August 16, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.