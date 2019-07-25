BRUCE -- Mary Jo Thomas, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home in BRUCE. Services will be on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Bruce Community Cemetery.

