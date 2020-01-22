Michael Ray Thomas, 69, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House after an extended illness. He was born August 6, 1950, to Fred Pierce and Frances McCormick Thomas. He was a truck driver for Mueller Brass Industries, before becoming disabled. He was a Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He was an Elder at Itawamba Christian Church. He enjoyed singing gospel music and he loved his "grand-dog", Wendy. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Itawamba Christian Church with Bro. Dale Carr and Bro. Ray Trantham officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Auvie Matthews Thomas; one son, Andy Thomas (Barbie) of Spicewood, TX; six grandchildren, Justin Young, John Young, Lauren Young, Matthew Young, Rain Thomas, and Faith Mercer; one great grandchild, Maggie Young; a sister-in-law, Angelia Gough (Gary); several nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Renee Young; one brother, Bill Thomas; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Larry Humphres, Mike Gough, Justin, Matthew, John, and Herman Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Gough, and the Elders and Deacons of Itawamba Christian Church. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Itawamba Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SonShine Christian Camp, 610 US Hwy. 45 N, Baldwyn, MS, 38824, or a charity of the donors choice. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.