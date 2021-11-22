Ollie Faye Thomas, 86, resident of Ashland, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Thomas will be at 2 PM Tuesday, November 23 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. John Franklin officiating. Burial will follow in Hamilton Cemetery near Ashland. Ms. Thomas was born April 2, 1935 in Prentiss County, MS, the daughter of the late Arlis and Luna Belle Johnson Thomas. She was a graduate of the Pisgah Public School System and continued her education at Northeast Mississippi Community where she was a member of the basketball team. A member of Hamilton Baptist Church, Ms. Thomas was employed as a secretary with Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis for over 25 years before retiring. She will be remembered for the close relationship she had with her sisters, going on vacation and visiting with family. She enjoyed watching basketball, MASH and was firm believer in Pond's Cold Cream. Visitation will be today from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by two sisters, Evelyn Conwill of Baldwyn and Nancy Edwards of Ripley, TN, a host of nieces and nephews, a special niece, Bonnie King of Ashland and "her girls" Emily, Michaela and Anna Shoup. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley King, Ruby Coburn and Mattie Belle Hurst, and three brothers, Clarence, Clovis and Ralph Thomas. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Thomas family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
