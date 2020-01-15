Peggy Marion Thomas, age 81, passed away peacefully at St. Thomas Hospital West, Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, January 10, 2020. She struggled with multiple health problems including cardiac disease. Her death was caused from complications from a recent fall. She was born April 5, 1938 in Van Vleet, MS where she lived for most of her life. She attended school first in Van Vleet then in Houston, MS where she graduated in 1956. Peggy worked for many years at Chickasaw-Calhoun Grain Corp. and later at Byrne CPA firm, where she worked until her retirement. She loved her family and friends, baking, working in her yard, bible study and devoting her time to her church, Van Vleet United Methodist Church. In 2016 Peggy moved to Nashville, TN. She enjoyed her life with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and making new bible study friends. She is survived by her three children, Keith/Tyke (Lorrie) Thomas of Montpelier, MS, Beverly (Robert) Guisinger of Brentwood, TN, and Mark (Retha) Thomas of Nashville, TN; four grandchildren, Justan (Emily) Vance of Gallatin, TN, Kelli (Chris) Burns of Nashville, TN, Corey (Monica) Guisinger of Chattanooga, TN, and Lauren Guisinger of Nashville, TN; and three great grandchildren, Cayden Guisinger, Alana Guisinger and Collin Vance. She is also survived by her sister, Rebecca (John) Swilley of Como, MS and many nieces and nephews. Peggy is predeceased by her parents Davis and Winifred Marion, her sister, Barbara (Bill) Baker and her grandson, Justin Thomas. Services will be held at Van Vleet United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 18th. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family between 9:00-10:00 a.m. and remain for the funeral services at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Rusty Keen and Rev. Dewayne Warren. Interment will be held at Friendship Cemetery in Van Vleet, MS. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Van Vleet Methodist Church, c/o Earl Carter, 152 Cr 312, Okolona, MS 38860 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 or donatenow.heart.org. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
67°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 50F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 50F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: January 15, 2020 @ 7:10 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.