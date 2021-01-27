Rashad Thomas, 44, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Tennovo Healthcare in Clarksville, TN. Services will be on Sun, Jan 31, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Callaham M.B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Sat, Jan 30, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce, MS.

