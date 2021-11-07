Ravious Thomas, 87, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at his home. He was born September 4, 1934 to the late Vonnie Thomas and the late Belvie Thornton Thomas. He was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and song leader and custodian. He was a Master Mason and a member of Fairview Lodge. He was a retired tool and die machinest. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandkids. Services will be 11:00 am on Tuesday November 9, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. James Segars and Bro. Jeff Moses officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday November 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Johnson; son, Terry (Kimberly) Thomas; grandchildren: Bret Johnson, Rich (Tori) Johnson, James (Megan) Thomas, Mackenzie Thomas; great-grandchildren: Austin Johnson, Harleigh Johnson, Kylee Johnson, Spencer Johnson, Liam Johnson, Jude Johnson; sister, Jeanette (James) Hood; brother, Alvie (Faye) Thomas. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Sue Thomas; grandson, Michael Thomas; brothers: Jodie Thomas, Dowdy Thomas, J.B. Thomas, Trenton Thomas; sisters: Beatrice Little, Geneva Little. Pallbearers are Ricky Thomas, Brad Thomas, Mark Little, Randy Little, Kenny Coker, John Moses Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
