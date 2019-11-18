Rickey Joe Thomas passed away on November 17, 2019 at his home in the Keownville Community following an extended illness. He was 69 years old. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Thomas will be at 2 PM Tuesday, November 19 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Ronnie Owen and Bro. Brandon Murphee will officiate and burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park Cemetery. During his life he enjoyed hunting, working outside and family gatherings. He especially loved the Lord and read his Bible daily. He was a member of Palestine Baptist Church and a long-time member of the Masons. Mr. Thomas is survived by his wife, Mary Mayo Thomas, his favorite stepson, Michael (Debbie), step grandchildren, Chad Taylor (Meagan), Jonathan Taylor (Nikita), Meagan Johnson (Davie), Ashley Armstrong(Ben) and eleven great grandchildren. he is also survived by his nieces, Regina Crossen Wright & family, Renee Crossen Maddox & family, Kim Crossen Hall & family, Michelle Shelton & family, Rhonda Thomas and one nephew, Kevin Thomas & family. He was preceded in death by his parents Corbert & Dessie Hall Thomas, one son, Martin Lyn Thomas, three sisters, Alman Von Crossen (Manuel), Helen Shelton (George) and Barbara Ann Thomas and one brother, Ray Thomas. Active pallbearers will be Dwight Hall, Chet Hicks, Chris Edwards, Adam Gregory, Kevin Thomas and Corey Treadaway. Honorary pallbearers will be Cole Bishop, Dyllon Maddox and the members of Palestine Baptist Church. The family request that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Thomas family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
