Robert "Bobby" Thomas, 69, died December 24, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, January 24, 1951 to Robert and Shirley Thomas and relocated to Tupelo in 1974 to work for Pennsylvania Tire. He later began building log cabins with his brother, Danny Thomas, with Old Southern Pine Log Homes. Eventually, he moved into residential building which led to homes being constructed all over the local area with his business, Thomas Construction Company. On December 18, 1968, he married Suzanne Dye with whom he just celebrated 52 years of marriage. His hobbies consisted of hunting, fishing, playing music, grilling and feeding any and everybody. His home was always the center of all holidays with Thanksgiving being the grand finale each year. His home was like a hotel, everyone was always welcome and his doors always opened. He was the most precious person that there ever was and will be missed by all for the rest of our lives. Survivors include his wife, Suzanne Thomas of Saltillo; three children, Robert N. Thomas, III and his wife, Tammy McCollum of Saltillo, Amy Thomas and her husband, Jeff Rice of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and Matthew A. Thomas and his wife, Rebecca Meakins of Pascagoula; 13 grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Pamela Borrows and her husband, Jimmy of Warner Robbins, Georgia and Connie Ward of Hernando; and brother, Danny Thomas and his wife, Martha of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Dalton Rice; mother-in-law, Sara Dye; sister-in-law, Kim Dye; and brother-in-law, Larry Ward. Private family graveside services will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 in Sherman Cemetery with Rev. Tim Green officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Thomas, Austin Burton, Ross Simpson, Owen Dye, Cash Thomas, Robbie Thomas and Jeffrey Rice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.