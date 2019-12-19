Passed away on December 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was a member of Morning Star M.B. Church where she served on the Usher Board, the Kitchen Community, a member of the choir and served as Mother of the Church. A retired employee of Gilpin Cleaners. Her Life Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, 2:00 at the H.L. Coleman Convention Center with the Rev. Greg Fields, officiating with Pastor George Pritchard, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Verona City Cemetery with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in charge of the arrangements, Online condolence can be made to the family at www.graysonporters.com Viewing will be held today at the J.W. Porter's Chapel 3:00 until 5:00 and one hour on Saturday prior to service. She is survived by her ten children, Eldora (Floyd) Lathan, Frank (JoAnn) Miller, Matthew (Ruth) Miller, Annie (Sammie) Stapel, Carl Fields,Leora (Stanley) Kohlheim, Dennis Miller, Andrew (Darlene) Miller, Aaron Miller, Alfred Miller, 28 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren
