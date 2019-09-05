67, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019 at his residence in Okolona. Samuel Thomas was born to his late parents, Porter King Thomas and Willie B. Harvey on June 8, 1952 in Arkansas. Samuel was a member of the North Green St. Church of Christ and a former truck driver. Mr. Thomas is survived by his wife Wanda Adams-Thomas of Okolona. One daughter; Jocelyn Young (Byron) of Okolona. Two sons; Joel Thomas (Kathesha) of Okolona, Tomoure Adams of Illiniois, and also four grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., Sept. 6, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat. Sept. 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at North Green St. C.O.C. with Dr. Richard Price officiating. The burial will follow at Okolona Oddfellow Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

