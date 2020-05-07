Shelia Gail Murry Thomas, 69, passed away at home after a valiant and determined fight against cancer. Shelia was born in New Albany, MS on December 4, 1950 to Donald George and Helen Marie Cossitt Murry. She grew up in the Cotton Plant community where she attended Tippah Union School and later transferred to South Tippah Schools. She worked at Regions/Union Planters/First National Bank for 34 years and retired in 2014. After a week of retirement, she returned to work at Mitias Orthopaedics for several years. Shelia was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Shelia was more lovingly known as "SheShe". SheShe always had a glowing smile on her face. Her contagious smile and positive spirit was and will always felt by everyone that she met. She leaves a legacy to her family of her faith and trust in God. God gifted her to be an encourager to others throughout her entire life. "Live life loving Jesus" were handwritten words she left for her family. Always energetic with a "never quit" attitude, she faced every obstacle with a positive outlook while encouraging others. Always giving with her selfless spirit by always putting others first. She dearly loved spending time with her family and friends. The doors to her home were always open to welcome visitors. She was Christian example to so many throughout her life but especially during her fight with cancer. Her family recently commissioned a painting for her using descriptive words of their SheShe. Radiant, courageous, hardworking, selfless, believer, encourager, inspiration, gracious, fighter, giving, fun, faith, family and fortitude best describe Shelia. The painting currently hangs in the lobby of Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County Cancer Clinic. Shelia was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany and she served on the Welcome, Personnel, and Finance Committee. She was a member of the TLC Sunday School Class. She is survived by her husband, Elvis Thomas. Her children are Melanie Clayton Anderson (Bert), Brad Clayton (Jamie), Christy Thomas Knight and Tracy Thomas Godsey (Keith). She leaves behind nine grandchildren, Hannah Grace Anderson, Hayden Anderson, Morris Kelly Clayton, Parker Clayton, Heidi Clayton, Caurie Clayton, Ivy Godsey, Presley Godsey and Mariah Wood. She had one brother Rick Murry (Rita), one sister, Tammy Murry Hill (Terry), a sister-in-law Linda Thomas Grisham (Eddie) and brother-in-law Billy Wray Thomas (Joyce) as well as several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Hayden Anderson and Parker Clayton and her nephews, Ryan Murry, Toby Hill, Tyler Hill, and Tony Hill. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the visitation will be different. There will be a drive through visitation on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Hillcrest Baptist Church. The family will be on the front steps of Hillcrest Baptist Church and friends will be able to remain in their cars and drive by to pay their respects. A graveside service will follow at 4:00 pm at Glenfield Memorial Park with Stephen Ewing officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: Baptist Cancer Center New Albany, 200 Hwy 30 West, New Albany, MS 38652 United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
