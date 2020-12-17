Tommy R. Thomas, 72, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. He was born in Baldwyn, MS on December 23, 1947 to Mr. and Mrs. Leland Thomas. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War where he was severely injured in May of 1970. Tommy was awarded two Purple Hearts of Honor for serving his country. Before going to Vietnam, he worked with his father, Leland, in the used car business. Tommy enjoyed collecting knives and visiting with his buddies in his hometown of Baldwyn, especially his good friend, Max Floyd. Even though he was seriously injured and had many years of recovery, he never complained, always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Thomas, of Booneville; his daughter, Tara Roper (Ron) and his grandsons, Thomas Roper and Jack Walter Roper of Tupelo, and his aunt, LaRue Beasley, of Tupelo. He is preceded in death by his parent's, Leland and Jewel Thomas of Baldwyn. A private family service was held Friday, December 18th at 1:30 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home celebrating the life of thehonorable Veteran, husband, father and "Gramps", Tommy Thomas. Burial was in Prentiss Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family would thank the staff at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford for taking care of Tommy over the last two years. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.