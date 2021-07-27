Virginia Thomas, 71, was born on November 24, 1949, in Ripley, Mississippi to the late R. T. and Mary Lee Story. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and joined St. Paul United Methodist Church. She later moved her membership to Moses Chapel United Methodist Church following her marriage to the late George Albert Thomas. She remained a faithful member throughout her life, serving as St. Paul Youth Director and UNICEF leader, as well as Moses Chapel President of the United Methodist Women, Trustee Board, Finance Committee, and several other positions. She attended Line Street Consolidated School. She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Rev. George Sapada Thomas (Amy) and Gregory Andre Thomas (Ashley) both of Tupelo, MS; one daughter, Alfreda Randolph (Anderson) of Milwaukee, WI; one aunt, Lorene Hatchett of Prairie, MS; two brothers, Willie Rogers White and Roy Storey (Lydia) both of Ripley, MS; three sisters, Carolyn Faye Cox of Ripley, MS, Pamela Story- Williams of Los Angeles, CA and Mary Dianne Simmons of Collierville, TN; ten grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 12p-8p with the family present from 6p-8p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. The funeral service will be Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. James Church of God in Christ, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery, Ripley, MS. Face covering are suggested. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
