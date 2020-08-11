Virginia "Gen" Bruce Enis Thomas, 82, moved into her Heavenly Home on August 10, 2020, free of pain. She was born to Bruce and Serena Surratt Enis on June 1, 1938 in Baldwyn, MS. Gen married Robert Marion Thomas on December 8, 1956. She graduated from Baldwyn High School and attended Northeast Community College. After Jeff was born, Robert and Gen moved to Wisconsin for employment opportunities, where four more sons were born. They returned to Baldwyn in 1968. Gen loved her family deeply, and she delighted in having them around the dining table on Sundays after church and holidays. Family holiday dinners were not complete without her famous Mac & Cheese and Banana Pudding. She was a life-long member of the First Christian Church of Baldwyn and was a true example of the Proverbs 31 woman. She retired from Lucky Star and then worked at Walmart Photo Center where she enjoyed helping people. She was an avid reader. Survivors include her husband Robert Thomas; 3 sons Jackie Paul (Sylvia) Thomas of Baldwyn, Jim (Audrey) Thomas of Saltillo, and Jon Thomas of Baldwyn; 10 grandchildren Jeremy Thomas, Justin (Mallory) Thomas, Jessica (Nick) Lavender, Anna Lisa (TJ) Stewart, Julie Brooke (Cary) Clark, Ashley (Drew) Deweese, Jayla (Brad) Bullard, Christian (Hannah) Thomas, Emily Thomas, and Genee Grace (Blake) Burress; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister Olivia (Doug) Pruitt and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Gen was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Jeff Thomas and Joe Thomas, a brother Ronald Enis, granddaughter Holly Thomas, great-grandson Jack Riley Bullard, and a special cousin Margaret Ann Surratt Mau. Graveside services will be Wednesday, August 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery with Bro. Kelly Carmichael officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Please observe COVID best practices. Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: First Christian Church of Baldwyn, 996 S 4th Street, Baldwyn, MS 38824, St Jude's Children's Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or LeBonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38103. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
