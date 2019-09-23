Charles David Thomason, 82, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. A native of Union County, he was born in Myrtle January 7, 1937 to O.M. and Audrey Bateman Thomason and was raised in Blue Springs. He was a 1955 graduate of Sherman High School and went on to receive his Associate's Degree from Itawamba Community College, Bachelor's Degree in Education from Mississippi State University and his Masters Degree in Education from The University of Mississippi. He taught History and served as a guidance counselor at Milam Junior High for 20 years before his retirement. He also served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for 6 years. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, member of the American Legion Post 49 and a member of the William Gray Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. David enjoyed coaching little league baseball for both of his sons and their friends for Joyner School when they were young. He was a long-time member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Patsy Elliott Thomason; sons, Chuck Thomason of Blue Springs and Steve Thomason and his wife, Susan of Oxford; five grandchildren, Kristi White and her husband, BG of Fulton, Caleb Thomason of Memphis, Tennessee, Sami Thomason, Cody Thomason and Cooper Thomason all of Oxford; and great-grandchild, Easton White of Fulton. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Thomason; and half-sister, Ruth McDaniel. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service time Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Winters officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairfield Cemetery Fund in C/O Tony Sheffield, 1035 County Road 190 Blue Springs, MS 38828 or Move on Up MS at moveonupms.org. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
