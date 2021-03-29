June Grisham Thomason was born on February 22, 1940 in Pontotoc County, Mississippi. She passed away on March 25th from complications due to Covid. As the oldest of six children, June worked hard on the family farm and helped tend to her siblings. June graduated from Ecru High School in 1958 and moved to Memphis where she was employed in the Accounting Department at Sears and retired from Baddour's as the Manager of Personnel Records. She married Guy Hugh Thomason, her high school sweetheart, in 1959. Guy and June were married for 61 wonderful years. Many weekends found them in their Mississippi cabin visiting with siblings. June was an avid reader and loved to sew, knit, crochet, quilt and cross stitch. She lovingly made many items by hand that will be cherished by their lucky recipients. Most of these talents were self-taught as she was left-handed and most instructors taught right-handed. She was given the nickname "Mama June" by a nephew, Jeff, who along with other family members loved and admired her. "Mama June" was devoted to her children and grandchildren teaching them hard work, kindness and goodness. Each enjoyed their many talks with her and hearing her infectious laugh. She was a Member of Southland Baptist Church and later, First Baptist Church Fisherville. June leaves behind her husband, Guy, son, Barry (Theresa) Thomason and daughter, Lisa (Peter) Hodge. Her grandchildren: Kevin (Deborah) Thomason, Grace Thomason, Luke Thomason, Ethan Hodge and Connor Hodge. Her siblings: Ann (Glynn) Bateman, Jim Grisham, Malinda (Ricky) Kirk, and Frances (Eddie) Coltharp along with several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Grace Grisham, and one brother, James Grisham. Funeral services will be held on March 29th at 12:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Fisherville located at 11893 Macon Rd Eads, TN 38028 with visitation from 11:00-12:00 and the interment to follow immediately at First Baptist Church Fisherville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Fisherville. Due to the increased cases of Covid-19 we encourage all who attend to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Funeral service entrusted to Brent Taylor-Paul B. McCarver Funeral Directors 901-707-8115 www.BrentTaylorFuneralDirectors.com
