Nita Weaver Tucker Thomason, 85, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the NMMC. She worked in retail for Booneville Shoe Store and Baldwyn Discount Drugs and other retail stores and she was a volunteer for Sanctuary Hospice House. She enjoyed bowling, line dancing and her greatest pastime was her love for art and painting She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Hillcrest Church of Christ where she enjoyed Ladies Day, Bible Study, and Tuesday night ladies meeting. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday. February 25, 2022 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Tim Childs and Bro. Ricky Kimble officiating. Burial will be in Eggville Free Will Cemetery. She is survived by husband, Billy N. Thomason of Baldwyn; daughters, Sherry Lynn Jackson (Rickey) of Booneville, Sheila Chase of Booneville and Lanita "Mott" Jackson of Jumpertown; son, Tim Tucker (Karen) of Madison, AL; bonus children, Debbie Gurriere (Ray) of Ashville, NC, Dottie Rogers (Tommy) of Okolona and Dennis Thomason (Kathie) of Chattanooga, TN; sisters, Charlene Kuykendall (Robert) of Amory, Sandra Simmons of Tupelo, Janis Gough of Penco, FL; brother, John Weaver (Linda) of Nettleton; (8) grandchildren; (7) bonus grandchildren; (15) great-grandchildren; (14) bonus great-grandchildren; (11) great-great-grandchildren; (1) bonus great-great-grandchild; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mae Williams Weaver; first husband, L. J. Tucker; daughter, Jennifer Tucker Jenkins; (5) sisters and (4) brothers. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from noon until service time at 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
