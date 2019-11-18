HOLLY SPRINGS -- Arda Odessa Thompson, 88, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Wednesday November 20, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Reid's Gift M.B. Church Potts Camp, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday November 19, 2019 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Reid's Gift Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.