On Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, Bertha Sue Gates Thompson, 68, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Thompson will be at 2 PM Tuesday, May 18 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannan and Bro. Cody Hill will officiate and burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley. Mrs. Thompson was born October 23, 1952 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Elgin and Velma Michael Gates. She received her education in the Falkner Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Mrs. Thompson attended Brush Creek Church and in later years, operated Thompson Flower Shop. She loved the outdoors that included trips to the Smokey Mountains, camping and fishing. Her family was the pride and joy of her life and they take comfort in knowing they will see her again. Visitation will be today from 12 noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by her husband, Danny Thompson, one son, Scotty Thompson (Lorilynn) pf Kossuth, tow sisters, Oma Jean Guynes (Nickey) and Lillian Guynes (Donnie), both of Ripley, one brother, EJ Gates and three grandchildren, Isabella, Ciara and Laklin. She was preceded in death by four brothers and her in- laws, Merle and Mildred Thompson. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Thompson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.