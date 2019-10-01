OKOLONA, MS -- Bettye B. E. Thompson, 94, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at The Suites at Beloit Assisted Living in Beloit, Wisconsin. Services will be on 10/03/2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church 119 North Gatlin Street Okolona, Mississippi 38860. Fields Funeral Home is in charge of services. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.fieldsfunerals.com.. Visitation will be on 10/03/2019 at 10:00 AM at Mt. Pisgah. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.