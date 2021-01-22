Billy (Bill) Maxwell Thompson, 81, of Hamilton MS passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at North MS Medical Center Gilmore, Amory MS. He was born in Hamilton, MS on September 10, 1939 to the late Ernest Theron Thompson and Maxine Irvin Thompson. He grew up in Hamilton, MS and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1958. He attended Mississippi State University. He was a member of Hamilton First United Methodist Church since 1952 when he gave his life to the God. He served as a trustee, administrative board member, and worked on several committees. From infancy he was a vital part of the church where his parents were active members. He was most proud of the parking lot that he and Evelyn donated. He was most concerned about the visitors and members having a convenient place to park with easy and comfortable access into the church and Friendship Hall. He met his soul mate, love of his life, Evelyn West Egger at The Goose at MUW. Their first date was to the finals of the North MS basketball tournament at Amory High School. Five months later on July 14, 1962 they married at United Methodist Church in Caledonia, MS. Bill was the owner of Thompson's Welding Services that he founded in 1972. Today, this 49 year old business is owned and operated by Barry and Ken Thompson. Active in the business is Tori, Cody, Brent, Curtis Thompson and Justin Baulch. Bill and Evelyn built Crossroads Shell in Hamilton MS in 1996. Always an entrepreneur, he developed the land at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Cross Creek Drive which now houses multiple commercial developments. He enjoyed raising registered Polled Herefords and was past member of Monroe County and MS Cattleman's Association. He was one of the original developers of Hamilton Little League baseball. Charter member of Hamilton JC's and sponsor of numerous ball teams for many years. He was also active in the HHS booster club, touchdown club and always willing to support all athletics at HHS his alma mater. Bill was very patriotic for he loved the USA and was proud to be a member of the MS National Guard for over eight years, serving with the unit out of Aberdeen. He loved his three sons and their spouses, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and another expected in May. He always had a big smile for each of them as they were his pride and joy in life. Left to carry on his legacy include: his wife of over 58 years Evelyn, sons Barry & Debbie, Ken & Vicki, Mark & Tracy all of Hamilton MS. Grandchildren Tori Hartley (Jon), Chelsea Baulch (Justin), Cody Thompson (Brooke), Brent Thompson (Julianna), Jessica Smith (Ben), Curtis Thompson (Jamie) , Alex Thompson and 10 great grandchildren. His brother Terry Thompson (Nancy) and nephews Marty Thompson (Kristina) and Toby Thompson (Heather). Special Cousins: Dorlos (Bo) Robinson, Betty Irvin Robinson, Elaine Irvin Dobbs, Wayne Thompson (Connie),Doyle Thompson (Carol), Travis Thompson, Jimmy Thompson (Patty), Tommy Thompson and Judy Nevins Cockerham (Phillip). Pallbearers: Cody Thompson, Brent Thompson, Curtis Thompson, Ben Smith, Jon Hartley, and Justin Baulch. Honorary: Terry Thompson, Marty Thompson, Toby Thompson, Mike Oglesby, Robert Pounders, and Walter Lann III. There will be graveside services at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday January 24, 2021 at 1 pm. No visitation. Memorials may be made to the Hamilton United Methodist Church P.O. Box 309 Hamilton MS 39746. *Due to the safety of our family and friends we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing due to COVID-19.
