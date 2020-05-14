Cherry Hailey Thompson, 72, resident of Hickory Flat and life long resident of Marshall County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. A private Service of Remembrance will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Ms. Thompson was born November 18, 1948 in Crenshaw, MS, the son of the late Edward Lee and Clois Parker Hailey. She was a graduate of Collierville High School in Tennessee and was owner and operator of Cherry's Beauty Shop for over 50 years before her retirement. A member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Ms. Thompson will be remembered as an avid sports fan with a special love for the Atlanta Braves. Her family was her pride and joy and she enjoyed every opportunity shared with them. Memories will be shared by two daughters, Amber Hailey (James) of Michigan City, MS and Lee Anne Edwards (Travis) of Holly Springs, and seven grandchildren. The family request that memorials be directed to the Shriner's Hospital for children at shrinershospitalforchildren.org The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Ms. Thompson's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
79°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 5:56 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.