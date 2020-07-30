Christine Higgason Thompson, 86, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Leeper Green House at United Methodist Senior Services in Tupelo after an extended illness. Mrs. Thompson was born in Louisville, MS, on Feb. 2, 1934 to the late Rueben and Nealy Higgason of Winston County. She and her late husband, Robert moved to Tupelo in the l961 from Ackerman. Mrs. Thompson worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Tupelo Public School System for many years working at Carver and Church St. but most of her years were spent at Joyner Elementary School. She loved her responsibilities to administration as well as the school children in the schools where she worked. A faithful member of Tupelo's First Presbyterian Church, she deeply loved her children and grandchildren, was a great cook and seamstress and enjoyed gardening and antiquing. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 11 AM Sat. and will be permanently archived thereafter. Mrs. Thompson is survived by her daughter, Joy T. Dowdy of Decatur, Ala and son, Bob Thompson and his wife, Meredith of Baldwyn. 2 grandchildren, Mackenzie Dowdy and Zander Dowdy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert who died on April 8, 2013; her parents and siblings, Bill and Jamie Higgason and Pauline Sullivan and Doris McCully. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
