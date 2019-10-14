VERONA -- Clara Mae Thompson, 79, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00A.M. at Chandler Temple C.M.E. Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 3-5P.M. and family hour 5-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Burial will follow at Verona City Cemetery.

