Daisy Pearl Thompson, 86, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 6, 1934 in Pontotoc County to Richard H. and Omie Tackitt Dillard. She had worked for Piper Industries and would later retire from Irwin B. Schwabe. While her husband, Hubert M. Thompson, Jr. served his country in the U.S. Army and later, the U.S. Navy through World War II, Korean War and Vietnam, Daisy served at home, raising the children and supporting the family. Funeral services will be at 3:00p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at United Funeral Service with Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be at Enterprise Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Hazel Goudeau (Joe Keith) of Etta, MS and Marilyn Gibson (Roy Mell) of Myrtle, MS; one sister, Shirley Harris of Tupelo, MS; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Judy Hall; and a son, Daniel Thompson. Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1:30p.m. until service time at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

