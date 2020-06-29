Daniel Madison "Danny" Thompson, 57, resident of the Ingomar community in Union County, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Private family services and internment will be in the Enterprise Cemetery near Myrtle. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Danny was born November 29, 1962 and is the son of Daisy Dillard Thompson of Ingomar and the late Hubert Thompson, Jr. He was a graduate of Ingomar High School, proudly served his country in The United States Navy and was employed in the restaurant industry for much of his life. A Christian, Danny enjoyed music and will be remembered for his love of playing the harmonica. In addition to his mother, survivors include a daughter, Lauren Goble ( Will ), a son, Daniel Thompson, both of Warren, OH and two sisters, Hazel Goudeau ( Joey ) of Etta and Lynn Gibson ( Roy ) of Myrtle. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy Hall. The family requests that memorials be directed to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or LeBonheur Children's Hospital. The flag at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care honors Mr. Thompson and all veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA! The Staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Thompson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
