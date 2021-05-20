Deborah Lee Butler Thompson, age 65, left this world and entered the next on May 25, 2020. She was born in Okolona, MS on January 6, 1955 to Annie Deason and DB Butler. She loved fiercely and was fiercely loved by many. She had a dry, witty, wonderful sense of humor, and her favorite saying, "I told you I was sick," now rings true. She was the manager of McDonalds in Pontotoc, MS for 21 years before becoming disabled. She was Presbyterian during the week and Baptist on the weekends because, she said, they have better potlucks. She is survived by her son, James "Jimbo" Roderick Thompson IV (Mandy) of Estill Springs, TN, and her daughter, Sara "Sissy" Cornwell Holcomb (Danny) of Pontotoc MS, and the father of her children, James Roderick "Roddy" Thompson, III; a granddaughter who she thought literally hung the moon, Norah Willow Cornwell; and a brother, Robbi Butler of Peppertown, MS; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Ralph Douglas Butler, and sisters Wanda Mills, Barbara Witt, and Nancy Riley. A memorial service for Debbie, delayed because of Covid-19, will be held at 5 PM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors.
