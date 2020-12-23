59, passed away on Mon., Dec. 21, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Dennis Carl Thompson was born to his late parents, Elbert Thompson and Mary Elizabeth Morrow-Thompson on April 8, 1961 in Monroe Co. Dennis Carl Thompson is survived by his wife Bonita Thompson of 25 years, from Saltillo. Two daughters; Monica Shumpert of Nettleton and Amber Thompson of Saltillo. One son; Carlton Buchanan of Saltillo. One sister; Delois Gibson (Leo) of Aberdeen. One brother; Horace Dwayne Thompson (Mamie) of Nettleton. There are also seven grandchildren. Dennis was preceeded in death by Sheila Thompson and James Thompson. The visitation will be on Sat., Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. one hour prior to the service. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Greater New Prospect Church Cemetery in Nettleton with Rev. Leon Griffin officiating. Face masks are required. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
